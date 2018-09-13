Groping suspect caught after victim's mom takes video of him

Authorities say a man who allegedly groped a female shopper inside a New Jersey department store was captured after her mother chased after him and recorded him on her cell phone.Paramus police say 53-year-old Edward Evans, of Bergenfield, is charged with criminal sexual contact.Authorities say the 19-year-old victim was shopping in the store's shoe aisle when the groping occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday, and her mother was also in the store. When the victim told her mother what had happened, the mother chased after Evans and briefly took video of him.Authorities then used the video to identify Evans. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.------