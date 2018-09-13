Groping suspect caught after victim's mom takes video of him

New Jersey News

PARAMUS, N.J. (WPVI) --
Authorities say a man who allegedly groped a female shopper inside a New Jersey department store was captured after her mother chased after him and recorded him on her cell phone.

Paramus police say 53-year-old Edward Evans, of Bergenfield, is charged with criminal sexual contact.

Authorities say the 19-year-old victim was shopping in the store's shoe aisle when the groping occurred around 8 p.m. Saturday, and her mother was also in the store. When the victim told her mother what had happened, the mother chased after Evans and briefly took video of him.

Authorities then used the video to identify Evans. It wasn't known Thursday if he has retained an attorney.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newsgroping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE VIDEO: Hurricane Florence brings wind, waves to NC
N.J. casino offering free hotel rooms to those fleeing Hurricane Florence
4 rescued from Northern Liberties building collapse
Armed robbery of West Oak Lane pizza shop caught on camera
Four Montco doctors accused of illegally prescribing opioids
Jury picked for man charged in radio host's shooting death
Power outage near City Hall in Center City
Ku Klux Klan flyers found in Abington
Show More
Montco police warn of baked goods laced with marijuana
Sarah Bloomquist reports from North Carolina
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Scattered Showers Today
Bradley Cooper in Center City promoting new film
Man shot in head while riding bike in West Philadelphia
More News