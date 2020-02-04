Group armed with guns breaks into Sturgis Recreation Center, films video, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police released a video that depicts a group of people armed with guns seemingly breaking into the Sturgis Recreation Center.It happened last Thursday before the center in the city's East Oak Lane neighborhood was open to the public.Police said a woman was able to gain access into the building and a short time later a group of men appeared in a white minivan.According to investigators, the group stayed at the rec center for more than two hours, shooting some sort of video.