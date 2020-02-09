Friends, family gather to celebrate life of community activist, chef killed in Point Breeze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of friends of a man gunned down in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section came together Saturday night for an emotional celebration of life.

Everyone is still reeling over violence that claimed 31-year-old Quadir Flippen's life and the lack of answers as to why.

"He gave. He gave. He gave," one person said.

The large group gathered at Federal and 24th streets, the very site where Flippen was shot Thursday as he arrived to open the restaurant where he worked as the executive chef.



"Red and white mean love Philadelphia, brother we love and we need to come back to that brotherly love," said Khalaf Lark, Flippen's cousin. "Stop the violence."

Their love was released metaphorically through a balloon release. Through story and pleas, family and fiends vocal in their anger over the loss of life.

"This was untimely, and I don't know why someone would decide to take his life," said Dayan Hayes, a friend of Flippen's. "He didn't deserve this at all."

Earlier in the evening, community activists got together at the site to pray and spread a message of peace in the community.

A reminder that no one out here is alone and that violence has no place on the city streets.

"It's good to see everyone out here to show good faith," one person said.

City leaders and groups including the Philadelphia Anti-Drug Anti Violence Network were also present and going door-to-door.

"We have to let people know that there is some support and some help out there. Even for grieving," said Herman Davis, with PAAN.

"It's a very very tragic that it happened to the family but through the grace of God we will get through this," said a community member.

The investigation into the shooting remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
point breeze (philadelphia)crimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself: Officials
4 passengers on New Jersey cruise ship test negative for coronavirus
NYPD officer shot while in police vehicle in the Bronx, officials say
Official: American casualties in Afghan military mission
Woman killed in Toms River fire, 4 others escape
Ex-Philly cop freed after years without charges in child porn case
HS student suspended over dreads is in LA, ready for the Oscars
Show More
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
Area organizations rally behind gun violence victims, survivors
Last member of MOVE freed on parole in death of officer
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
More TOP STORIES News