Group of girls help save woman who fell into Philadelphia creek

COBBS CREEK (WPVI) --
A group of quick-thinking girls helped save a woman who fell into a Philadelphia creek.

It happened near Cobbs Creek Parkway and Cedar Street in the city's Cobbs Creek section around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said a woman dropped her cell phone and was attempting to retrieve it when she fell in the water.

A group of young girls were playing nearby when they heard the commotion.

"I was freaking out. We were all freaking out. I'm about to go in there and get her and they are like 'let the police do it,'" 11-year-old Destiny Marok said.

"I told an older guy. That's when he came down the hill and called the cops. The cops came and pulled the lady out of the water," 10-year-old Manirah Bennett-Tyler said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out. She is expected to be OK.
