One person injured in home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been injured in a home invasion robbery in Northeast Philadelphia Thursday Morning, police said.It happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 6700 block of Akron Street.Police said a group of men burst into the house with guns and attacked a 31-year-old man in the house.According to investigators, a 36-year-old woman and a 9-year-old child were also home at the time.Police said one suspect hit the male with an unknown object, then the suspects ran from the scene with some studio equipment and a cell phone.There have been no arrests made.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.