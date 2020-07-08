Group of youths shoot fireworks at woman in wheelchair, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a group of juveniles fired lit fireworks at a woman in a wheelchair early Wednesday morning.It happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and Lehigh Avenue.Police said a man was pushing a woman in a wheelchair when 4 to 5 youths approached and fired roman candles toward them.One of the fireworks struck the woman in the leg causing a small burn.Police chased the group of suspects a short distance from the scene but the youths got away.Police continue to investigate the incident.