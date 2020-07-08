Group of youths shoot fireworks at woman in wheelchair, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a group of juveniles fired lit fireworks at a woman in a wheelchair early Wednesday morning.
It happened around 1:20 a.m. near the intersection of 24th Street and Lehigh Avenue.
Police said a man was pushing a woman in a wheelchair when 4 to 5 youths approached and fired roman candles toward them.
READ ALSO: 12-year-old boy suffers critical injury while lighting explosive device in Philadelphia, police say
One of the fireworks struck the woman in the leg causing a small burn.
Police chased the group of suspects a short distance from the scene but the youths got away.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
