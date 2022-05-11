Experience Disney World's Newest Attraction: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

ORLANDO, Fl. -- Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of the most technologically advanced attractions at Disney World, EVER! But what makes this indoor 'omni-coaster a cant miss attraction?
After wandering through the epic new Wonders of Xandar Pavilion, your favorite characters from Guardians of the Galaxy come to life as you are teleported to a Nova Starship orbiting earth.
"Our story takes place at Epcot with the Guardians," explains Spencer Lynn, A Walt Disney World Imagineer and the producer behind the new attraction. "We have Star Lord, Gamora, we have Drax the Destroyer, Rocket, and everyone's favorite, I am Groot," he continues. But that's not all. "We also have a brand-new villain that was developed just for the ride."
The attraction, which is one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world, begins by launching guests backward into a thrilling adventure alongside the Guardians to save the galaxy.
"On top of all of that, we have an amazing ride system that actually allows us to pivot and swivel you we call it the 'omni coaster," explains Lynn. "We took all the learnings that we've had over the past however many years of Imagineering and put it all into one ride to get this amazing coaster experience you can only experience at Epcot."
