April Kauffman

A man charged in the killing of a New Jersey radio show host in an alleged plot to prevent her from exposing a drug ring was found guilty on Tuesday.Ferdinand Augello was charged in the 2012 shooting of April Kauffman.The jury got the case shortly after closing arguments were concluded Tuesday. The verdict came just hours later.Atlantic County prosecutors say Augello and the woman's husband, Dr. James Kauffman, wanted to stop her from exposing a drug ring allegedly run by the doctor and a motorcycle gang.Augello was also charged with trying to have James Kauffman killed behind bars. James Kauffman was found dead in his cell in January in an apparent suicide.Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy Levy told jurors Augello used his former co-defendants to protect and enrich himself.Defense attorney Mary Linehan questioned the reliability of the state's witnesses. She says the state's evidence points to their star witness, Andrew Glick, a former gang official turned informant.