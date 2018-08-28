Gun battle erupts outside of West Philadelphia recreation center Tuesday afternoon

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police said 34 shots were fired between multiple shooters outside a West Philadelphia recreation center Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of 51st and Funston streets.

Witnesses told police they saw two people shooting at each other and during that exchange of gunfire an innocent bystander was hit.

The bullet apparently ricocheted off of a nearby house and hit a woman who was sitting on the porch in the calf. There is no word on the condition of that woman.

Officials said three people drove off in a blue Impala, but police are trying to determine if those people were just fleeing for safety or if they were involved in the incident.

Police have one person in custody.

