Loaded gun in diaper bag goes off, injuring man and daughter, police say

VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- A man with a loaded gun in a diaper bag shot himself and his daughter in what seems to be an unfortunate accident, police say.

Alabama police say the gun went off as the father was changing his daughter's diaper inside a car.

The bullet reportedly went through the child's leg before lodging in the man's chest.

The child is going to be ok, but her father is in serious condition.

Police say the shooting appeared accidental and haven't said if charges will be filed.
