Philadelphia high school student detained after gun found in locker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia high school student was detained on Monday after authorities found a gun in a locker.

It happened at the Mastery Hardy Williams Charter School in Kingsessing just after 9:30 a.m.

Police say the locker was being searched for drugs when the gun was found.

The discovery prompted the school to go on lockdown while police cleared the building.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.