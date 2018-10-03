A small Lehigh County borough will become the first place in Pennsylvania to give its police officers gun-mounted cameras.Officers in Catasauqua are getting the new technology even before standard bodycams.Chief Douglas Kish says the gun-mounted cameras are more cost-effective, turn themselves on automatically and provide an unobstructed view anytime a weapon is drawn."Sometimes bodycams may be obstructed because the officer's arm is in front of them, or something is in front of that, where this is direct where use of force, where the weapon is pointed. That's the way the video you're going to get," Kish said.Chief Kish says the weight is similar to a gun-mounted light.------