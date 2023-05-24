Philadelphia gun violence summit calls on all voices to help

This summit comes at a particularly violent time in the city. In the last five days alone at least 32 people have been shot and nine of those victims died.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The unrelenting gun violence in Philadelphia was the focus of a meeting Tuesday night at the Parkway Central Library.

The summit, called "Put Them Jawns Down," was an opportunity to discuss the gun violence that is plaguing the city.

The Quaker City Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., gathered city leaders, law enforcement, and other advocates for the constant loss of young lives and what the community is doing to help.

"There is not one person here in Philadelphia or surrounding areas that's not affected. We are all affected in different ways," said Amina Callands, who helped organize the event.

This summit comes at a particularly violent time in the city. In the last five days alone at least 32 people have been shot and nine of those victims died.

Eleventh grader Cayla Waddinton knows the pain of gun violence all too well. She's lost classmates, which inspired her to begin her own advocacy mission among teens.

"Most of the kids, most of teenagers are really hopeless because they feel like grown ups aren't listening," said Waddinton.

The summit is calling on all voices.

"That's a big part in terms of our city, we don't work together," said Marla Davis Bellamy, the executive director of Philadelphia Ceasefire. "How can you reduce violent crime if you are not working with individuals that are causing the problem?"

"Enough is enough, we're tired," said Callands. "If it is the lack of resources, we need to provide them. If it's the lack of understanding, we need to provide them. If it's lack of love, we need to provide that."

This summit was part of a week-long campaign by the organization focused on gun violence awareness and featured Chief of School Safety Kevin Bethel, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, Philadelphia Deputy Commissioner Joel Dales and Philadelphia Victim Advocates Adara Combs.

