Double shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police in the 24th district are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead.The shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. inside an apartment on the 2900 block of Jasper Street.Police say a 23-year-old man was shot once in the chest.He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.Officials say a 27-year-old man was also shot once in the right arm.He was also transported to Temple University Hospital by police, where he was placed in stable condition.Both identities of the victims are still currently unknown.A 26-year-old man was placed in custody, and two firearms were recovered, officials say.There is no word surrounding a motive for this incident at this time.