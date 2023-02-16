Philadelphia teens see impacts of gun violence with funeral home visit

Staff members at Khadijah Alderman Funeral home met with about two dozen young men to talk about what happens after someone's life is claimed due to gun violence.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no secret gun violence has become an epidemic in Philadelphia.

Some of the city's youngest residents got to see another side of the impact playing out on the streets with a visit to a North Philadelphia funeral home

Staff members at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home, along with nonprofit Unity in the Community, met with about two dozen young men to talk about what happens after someone's life is claimed due to gun violence.

"In the last year or so, it's been overwhelming," said Khadijah Alderman, funeral home director.

And it hits home for many city teens.

"One of my friends just went to jail for way too long. I probably won't see him until I'm in my late 50s," said one student, who chose not to be identified.

The conversations got real.

"Where are these guns coming from?" asked one staff member.

"People with older friends, older siblings that are buying it for them," said a student.

"The main thing we're trying to reach to you all is that we're seeing too many young bodies coming in here," said another staffer. "We want to know why?"

"Social media, rap beefs," answered another kid.

"We want to raise their awareness, but also show them the seriousness of gun violence in Philadelphia, but also to practice peace as well," said Anton Moore, who heads Unity in the Community.

Unity in the Community provides city youth with after-school programming.

This is the second time the organization has brought a group of high schoolers to a funeral home.

"I have a twin sister. I have younger siblings, and I'm just trying to imagine the pain that I would have to experience just as a brother... losing a sibling," said Anthony Wallace. "That's the thing that's stuck with me the most."

As part of the carpentry program, about a dozen of the young men will soon be volunteering at least once a month at the funeral home. They will be working on projects around the space, like building shelves.