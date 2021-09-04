gun violence

25-year-old dead; shot 20 times in South Philadelphia: Police

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on the 2400 block of S. Sheridan Street.
By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in South Philadelphia.

Police say the 25-year-old was shot 15 times in the chest and torso, four times in the left arm, and once in the right shoulder.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was transferred to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No weapon has been recovered, police say.

There has been no word of any arrests made at this time.
