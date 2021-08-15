crime

Police search for gunman who shot at a group of juveniles in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are searching for the gunman who shot at a car with juveniles inside in Newark, Delaware.

The incident was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. on the northbound exit ramp of I-95 leading to Airport Road.

Three juveniles were inside the vehicle when another car traveling northbound shot at the car. One the juveniles was struck by the gunfire.

The victim was transported to Christiana Hospital however their condition is unknown.

Action News has learned the victim is a teenager, although the exact age is not clear.

No arrests have been made.
