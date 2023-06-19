Roughly a dozen people injured during violent weekend in Philadelphia area, beyond

A violent weekend in the Philadelphia area resulted in several shootings that left many people injured, including two small children.

The gun violence was not just in the city, but also in the suburbs.

Investigators are now busy tracking down those responsible for the weekend gunfire.

Nearly a dozen people were shot in three different shootings across multiple neighborhoods in Philadelphia.

Police discovered on Sunday that another victim was injured in a case where five people were shot on Ringgold Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood.

The victims ranged in age from 4 years old to 58 years old.

Authorities believe there were at least two shooters involved and three of the victims were innocent bystanders, including the young child, who was shot in the chest while playing outside.

"I heard people screaming, I looked out the window and saw one of the guys on the ground. He was saying he got hit," said Monica Green, a neighborhood resident.

Green's car was also hit with bullets multiple times in the crossfire.

She says the ongoing violence in the city is deeply unsettling.

"The whole thing is frustrating. Our community really needs to dig deep," said Green.

Just a few hours later, police say three people were shot outside on the 600 block of Franklin Place in the city's Poplar area.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach, a 22-year-old woman was shot in her right leg, and a 31-year-old man was shot in his leg.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered in that shooting.

Lower Merion police are also investigating a shooting that left two people, including a 5-year-old boy, injured on Sunday morning.

"The child was shot once, the adult male was shot several times," said Detective Sergeant Michael J. Keenan, with the Lower Merion Police Department.

The gunfire erupted just after 8 a.m. at the Bala Cynwyd Shopping Center parking lot on City Avenue.

"It appears to be something that happened during a custody exchange this morning, the person alleged to have done the shooting is in police custody," said Keenan.

Keenan says this is the third shooting in Lower Merion Township in five days.

It's something Keenan says is not typical for the area.

