Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting incident inside of a home in the city's Frankford section that left two dead and one person in critical condition Thursday night.Police said a gunfight ensued inside a home along the 5100 block of Saul Street around 8:15 p.m."When officers arrived they encountered one male on the sidewalk in a kneeling position holding a gun," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.Ross said officers entered the home in active shooter formation to find one man dead on the first floor and a second man dead on the second-floor landing.He said four people escaped unscathed, including two women, one baby and one 13-year-old boy."Sadly, the 13-year-old heard what was happening and made the 911 call," said Ross. "To even be in earshot of an event like this is traumatic."Ross said the man on the sidewalk was apprehended and taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot woundPolice have cordoned off a good portion of the block while they continue to investigate.------