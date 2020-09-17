Gunman ambushes man walking on sidewalk in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a man was ambushed by a gunman while he was walking in West Kensington on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2600 block of North Lawrence Street around 7:15 p.m.

According to police the man was walking along the block when he was ambushed by a gunman from behind.

The victim sought refuge by darting into his apartment building but the gunman followed and unleashed more bullets into the home.

According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, roughly eight shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting near basketball court: Police
Dulce's mom expresses regret one year after child vanished
Lt. gov calls $1M bail set for protesters 'blatantly unconstitutional'
Many residents in Fairmount say homeless encampment needs to go
3 businesses on Rittenhouse Row reopen after looting
Man dead after accident at Delaware Co. school
No falling back? Senators seek to skip time change amid pandemic
Show More
Villanova investigating reported sex assault on campus
NCAA basketball season set to open day before Thanksgiving
Arrests made after police break up large party outside 'Jersey Shore' house
Health care worker battling cancer gets help from community
No tailgating: City announces road closures ahead of Eagles game
More TOP STORIES News