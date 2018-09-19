Gunman dead, 3 injured after shooting at Western Pa. courthouse, officials say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4286939" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials investigate shooting at Western Pa. courthouse. Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on September 19, 2018.

Western Pennsylvania officials say police shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in the lobby of the Masontown Borough Center, about 60 miles south of Pittsburgh.Fayette County District Attorney Richard Bower confirmed Wednesday that a German Township police officer shot the gunman multiple times, killing him. Bower says the gunman, who was not identified, was due in court on a domestic violence charge.He says the gunman entered the lobby off the building just after 2 p.m. with a handgun drawn and exchanged gunfire with a police officer who was injured.Bower says the gunman then shot two males and one female. He declined to say whether the gunman knew them.Two victims were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia by helicopter and another was taken by ambulance.A spokesman for the West Virginia hospital where the civilians were taken says they are all in fair condition as of about 5:45 p.m.A Masontown police officer who had received non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting.---Information from ABC News and The Associated Press was used in this report.-----