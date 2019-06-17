Gunman dead after shots fired outside Dallas federal courthouse, FBI says

DALLAS, Texas -- The FBI said a 22-year-old man who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers outside a federal courthouse in Dallas has died.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno said late Monday morning that Brian Isaack Clyde was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting outside the downtown Earle Cabell Federal Building.

DeSarno said they have no information indicating there were other shooters or other threats to the community.

A bomb squad meanwhile has been conducting controlled explosions of a vehicle associated with Clyde.

Police said the suspect in the shooting Monday morning outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building has been taken to a hospital and that no one else was injured.

The Dallas Morning News reports that one of its photographers outside the building witnessed a gunman opening fire. A photograph shows authorities tending to a man lying on the ground in a parking lot outside the building.

The window panes in a revolving door of courthouse were broken afterward.
