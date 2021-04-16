Gunman dead, multiple shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility, police say

Indianapolis shooting: Witness describes scene

INDIANAPOLIS -- Multiple people were shot at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis and the suspected gunman killed himself, police said.

When police arrived late Thursday, officers observed an active shooting at the facility, Indianapolis police spokesperson Genae Cook told reporters early Friday.

Cook confirmed multiple people were shot but did not give a specific number. She added that the gunman has died and the public is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Live video from news outlets at the scene showed crime scene tape in the parking lot outside the facility.

A witness who said he works at the facility told WISH-TV that he saw a man with a gun after hearing several gunshots.

"I saw a man with a submachine gun of some sort, an automatic rifle, and he was firing in the open," Jeremiah Miller said.
