Gunman fires into crowd on South Street, injuring 2 men

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot overnight when someone fired randomly into a crowd in the Queen Village section of Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Saturday on the corner of South Street and South Leithgow Street.Police say a bullet hit one man in the stomach. The other man was shot in the leg.Both of the victims are hospitalized in stable condition.Police are looking for surveillance cameras that could offer clues and help track down the shooter.