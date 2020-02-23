Gunman opens fire on Trenton home striking person inside

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police said a person was injured after bullets were fired into a home in Trenton early Sunday.It happened around 3:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of South Broad Street.Investigators said someone stood outside and opened fire, striking the house on both the first and second floors.Several bullets pierced windows on the first floor striking one person inside, according to police.That person was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.There have been no arrests made at this time.Police are investigating the incident.