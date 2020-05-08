Gunman found dead who shot two people, woman killed, husband hurt in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- EMS, Delaware State police and several other agencies were called in to respond to sacred ground Friday.

The shooting took place just after 10:00 a.m. and the gunman was on the loose. Police say, the gunman who shot two people at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery was found dead Friday evening.

Neighbor Manny Vivar says he got a knock on his door Friday morning, and it was the state police.

"They told us stay in place or evacuate," said Vivar. He lives in the neighborhood next to the cemetery. It turns out immediately after the shooting the suspect ran through the woods and came out near his home.

Just a few yards away there was a gunfight between state police and the suspect. "It was real rapid like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow," said Vivar.

It appeared as if a police armored truck's windshield was shattered, but no officers were hurt.

According to Delaware State Police, the suspect, who also had an exchange of gunfire with officers, was found dead in the wooded area where the exchange of gunfire took place.

However, this evening at 7:30 p.m. state police announced one of the victims had died.

Senior Corporal Heather Pepper said, "The victims were married and confirmed to be an 85-year-old female and 86-year-old male of Elkton, Maryland. The female victim was pronounced dead at the the scene."

As for the suspect, officials say he was a 29-year-old male from Middletown, Delaware. At this point police say it's unclear what the motive was.

They're also still trying to figure out if the suspect and victims even knew each other. The husband has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During Gov. John Carney's bi-weekly COVID-19 update to the state, he took a moment to reflect on the shooting that was unfolding in real-time.

"Really sad news to think of that kind of event in what is really a sacred ground, the final resting place of the men and women who have served our country," he said.
