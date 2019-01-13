U.S. & WORLD

Gunman opens fire at mall in Salt Lake City suburb, 2 hurt

MURRAY, Utah --
Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded Sunday afternoon.

The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported that officers are searching for the gunman.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 5 p.m. EST outside of the Fashion Place mall, near the east side entrance.

Murray police said a male and a female were shot in the incident.

According to officials, three suspects fled the scene and are still on the run. They were said to be wearing dark pants with light-colored hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.

Police sais it is being investigated as a possible gang-related incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.

The mall has been closed as the investigation continues.

Murray is 6.6 miles south of Salt Lake City.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingmall
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
Taco Bell testing out new vegetarian menu for 2019
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Warning for parts of NJ, Del.
Eagles fever heats up snowy day in New Jersey
Eagles/Saints preview: What to watch for in today's game
Cowboys out of the playoffs, lose to Rams 30-22
Police officer killed after confronting suspected car burglar
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
Historic theater in Connecticut goes up in flames
Driver facing DUI charges after Fairmount Park crash
Show More
Several overnight crashes blamed on snowy conditions
Region wakes up to Sunday morning snow
Several townhomes damage in Evesham Twp. fire
Phillies owner, GM meet with Bryce Harper in Las Vegas
Eagles fans pack New Orleans streets while awaiting Saints
More News