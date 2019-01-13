Gunman opens fire at mall in Salt Lake City suburb, 2 hurt

Authorities say a gunman has opened fire at a mall in a suburb of Salt Lake City and that two people were wounded Sunday afternoon.The Salt Lake Tribune newspaper reported that officers are searching for the gunman.The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 5 p.m. EST outside of the Fashion Place mall, near the east side entrance.Murray police said a male and a female were shot in the incident.According to officials, three suspects fled the scene and are still on the run. They were said to be wearing dark pants with light-colored hooded sweatshirts at the time of the incident.Police sais it is being investigated as a possible gang-related incident and there is no danger to the public at this time.The mall has been closed as the investigation continues.Murray is 6.6 miles south of Salt Lake City.------