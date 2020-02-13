Gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton; 4 arrested

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people are now in custody in connection with the shooting incident involving an officer in Trenton on Wednesday.

Around 2:17 p.m., New Jersey State Police say a Hamilton Township, Mercer County police officer observed a shooting in progress in the area of West State Street and Parkside

Avenue.

The officer, who was operating an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect vehicle where a gunman fired on the officer, hitting his car.

Police say three men and one woman fled on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered several weapons during the investigation.

The officer was not injured in the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercer countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect who shot officers in Baltimore was wanted in Pa.
Commissioner Outlaw talks about her vision for Philly police
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver on AC Expressway
Scathing report on safety of the food we eat
SPORTS FLASH POLL: Embiid still Philly's hero?
$202 million Mega Millions ticket sold in New Jersey
Police ID men wanted in hammer-wielding crimes
Show More
Groomers explain dog show winner's wild haircut
Mom accused of killing kids appears in court; police, family testify
Strangers become best friends, organ donor advocates through kidney donation
'I want my baby back': Family prays for missing girl
Dead cats, 2 feet of human feces found in N.Y. home: Police
More TOP STORIES News