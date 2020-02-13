Gunman opens fire on officer in Trenton; 4 arrested

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Four people are now in custody in connection with the shooting incident involving an officer in Trenton on Wednesday.Around 2:17 p.m., New Jersey State Police say a Hamilton Township, Mercer County police officer observed a shooting in progress in the area of West State Street and ParksideAvenue.The officer, who was operating an unmarked task force vehicle, followed the suspect vehicle where a gunman fired on the officer, hitting his car.Police say three men and one woman fled on foot but were later arrested. Officers also recovered several weapons during the investigation.The officer was not injured in the incident.