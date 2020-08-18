At least 6 shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: Police

It happened around 4 p.m. at 30th and Cumberland streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.
Action News has confirmed that at least six people have been shot. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.
Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.
Two children were shot in separate shootings earlier in the day, and on Monday night, at least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings.
No arrests have been made in connection with the sextuple shooting.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
