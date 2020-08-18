At least 6 shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: Police

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left at least six people injured on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at 30th and Cumberland streets in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

Action News has confirmed that at least six people have been shot. There is no immediate word on the conditions of the victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 flies over a shooting in Strawberry Mansion



Tuesday afternoon's shooting is the latest in a series of crimes.

Two children were shot in separate shootings earlier in the day, and on Monday night, at least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings.

READ MORE: Gun violence continues in Philadelphia; at least 13 shot Monday night
EMBED More News Videos

There was a a double shooting on a basketball court near Temple's campus in North Philadelphia.



No arrests have been made in connection with the sextuple shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrimeshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evictions at homeless camps paused after court petition
2 kids shot in separate shootings: Police
CA teen fights for his life after contracting COVID-19 twice
NJ, NY add Delaware back on 14-day quarantine list
Delco man sets home on fire, douses himself in gasoline: Police
USPS cuts suspended until after election, DeJoy says
NJ Turnpike Authority proposes to close popular shore exit
Show More
Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
Gun violence continues in Philly; 13 shot Monday night
Trump to pardon women's suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony
Wuhan hosts massive water park party as coronavirus concerns recede
AccuWeather: A break from the summer heat and humidity
More TOP STORIES News