Gunman shoots man and his dog in Germantown: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for the gunman who shot a man and one of his two pit bulls outside of a corner store in the city's Germantown section early Sunday.

Authorities said the shooting happened outside of Wyncote Beer Deli at 65th Street and Wyncote Avenue around midnight Sunday.

Police found the 34-year-old male struck four times in the hands and the legs.

One pit bull got shot at least once. Both of the man's dogs ran fro the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Police are reviewing the store's surveillance footage for clues.
