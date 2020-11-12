Gunman shoots pregnant woman in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.It happened on the 1800 block of E. Atlantic Street around 7:30 p.m.Police say a gunman shot a 39-year-old woman who was 9-months pregnant one time in the abdomen.The victim was rushed to an area hospital where she's currently listed in critical condition.Family members told police that the victim and her husband were standing in the open doorway to their home when they heard gunfire.Family members believe the woman is a victim of stray gunfire.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.