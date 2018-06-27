Gunman sought in Family Dollar robbery in Hunting Park

Detectives are looking for a gunman, accused of terrorizing employees at a Hunting Park Family Dollar Store, last Friday.Surveillance video shows the robber leaping over the counter of the store on the 2700 block of West Hunting Park Avenue.Police say he pointed his gun at workers, demanding they open the register.After getting away with $600, the gunman ran away without hurting anyone.If you have any information on the hold-up, contact Northwest Detectives.------