Gunman still sought in 10-year-old boy's shooting on way home from school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community is coming to a mother's aid after her 10-year-old son was shot last week on his way home from school.

Last week, 10-year-old Semaj O'Branty was shot in the back of the head walking home from school in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

On Wednesday night, church members gathered for a prayer vigil.



"Sister, Anita! She needs peace in her life!" the pastor said.

But before they made it to the scene the group met at the church to walk and sing, arm in arm.

The grim reality is the boy is in bad shape, he may never walk again. They prayed for God to give him to strength to do so.
Captain John Walker with the Philadelphia Police Department says the suspects who fired from the red Pontiac G6 are still at large.

"We haven't gotten many tips at this point. We're concerned about that," Walker said.
Walker says they've captured a man who returned fire at the Pontiac and discovered this is all drug-related.



"We're hopeful with the amount of people who showed up here tonight. We're hopeful for more energy and to try to get these people off the street," said Walker.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
