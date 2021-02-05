shooting

Two injured in Oxford Circle shooting, witness says suspects approached group

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood after gunmen opened fire on a group, police said.

It happened outside of a home on the 1400 block of McKinley Street just after midnight Friday.

A witness told police he was with two others, a 19-year-old man and 29-year-old man, when they were approached by two male suspects.

The two suspects then started shooting, the witness said.

The trio took cover inside the home.

The 19-year-old and 29-year-old were both shot in the legs. The victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police recovered at least six shell casings from the scene.

No arrests have been made.
