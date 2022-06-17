Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers

DOVER, Delaware -- Bills outlawing several types of semiautomatic firearms and magazines capable of holding more than 17 rounds have won final approval in Delaware's Democrat-controlled General Assembly.The bills received no Republican support. The magazine bill passed the House on a 23-18 vote Thursday, with three central Delaware Democrats joining GOP lawmakers in dissent.It was then returned to the state Senate, which quickly signed off on a House amendment. The Senate also approved a House bill that bans a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms.The bills now go to Democratic Gov. John Carney.