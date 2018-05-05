Gunshots damage cars in Darby, Pa.

Police in Delaware County are investigating a shooting that damaged several cars and left bullet casings scattered across a busy stretch of roadway.It happened in the 200 block of North MacDade Boulevard in Darby.Detectives and firefighters responded to the area just after 10 p.m. Friday.At least 18 shots were fired. Bullets hit several cars parked on the block.It was not immediately clear if anyone was hit.There have been no arrests.------