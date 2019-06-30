4th of july

Gunshots or fireworks: Here's how to tell the difference

By Janell Harris
RICHMOND, Calif. -- Pop-pop-pop, a thunderous boom, or 30 seconds of rapid-fire cracks, but can you tell if it's gunshots or a fireworks?

RELATED: Bay Area Fourth of July Fireworks and Events 2019

Hopefully, you'll never find yourself asking this question. Being able to quickly distinguish gunshots from fireworks and react fast is just one more skill to keep you safe.

We spoke with Alicia Moore, who works with the Richmond Police Department's Public Information Office, to learn how to distinguish the difference between fireworks and gunshots.

Gunshots
"Gunshots are very crisp and they have a certain timing or cadence to them."

Fireworks
"Fireworks are very loud, just like gunfire, but they are very sporadic. There is a lot of crackling, sometimes they echo and sometimes there is a whistle before the fireworks. You can see that it sounds kind of similar. If you close your eyes and imagine seeing beautiful fireworks, usually you can tell based on just the cadence alone."

If you are still not sure if what you heard was gunshots or fireworks, Moore advises you call 911 and let police know you think you heard gunshots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
richmondsan franciscosan mateosan josemarinsafety4th of julygun safetygun violencerichmondu.s. & worldabc7 originalspolicefireworksguns
4TH OF JULY
How to keep your pets happy and safe this 4th of July
Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
Weekend Action: More local Fireworks, Media's Blueberry Festival and more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Tonight
Lightning strike apparently starts 2-alarm house fire in Bucks Co.
Lightning strikes tree in front of West Philadelphia home
Federal Law Enforcement issue "alert" for the July 4th holiday
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital no longer accepting trauma patients
Suspect in Utah student's murder sought secret room: Contractor
Search for missing 13-year-old girl in Philadelphia
Show More
Shouting match erupts as lawmakers debate welfare bill
Retired NYPD officer with 9/11-related cancer dies
Paralyzed toddler gets around with help from dad's special invention
Bicyclist says teen attacked her with plastic shovel in Queen Village
4 gunmen attack, rob family in West Philadelphia home
More TOP STORIES News