Gusty thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power in Haddon Heights, New Jersey

HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A line of gusty thunderstorms uprooted trees and brought down a massive power line in Haddon Heights, Camden County on Tuesday afternoon."I turned around and saw the lines coming down. The electric lines and the tree and sparks, and it's like, 'No! This is not good,'" said June Johnson.The trees and utility pole narrowly missed Johnson's home, but not her neighbors"We've got two holes in the ceiling, one upstairs and one downstairs, probably going to have to replace the roof," said Anthony Gallo.Crews spent the afternoon assessing the damage on the 500 block of Route 30 in Haddon Heights.Utility workers shut off electricity and gas as the pole remains leaning on power lines."Somebody could have got hurt, luckily no one did," said Gallo. "Now we're without power--quarantined without power."PSE&G tells residents the earliest they'll get their power back is Wednesday.