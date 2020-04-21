weather

Gusty thunderstorms bring down trees, knock out power in Haddon Heights, New Jersey

By
HADDON HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A line of gusty thunderstorms uprooted trees and brought down a massive power line in Haddon Heights, Camden County on Tuesday afternoon.

"I turned around and saw the lines coming down. The electric lines and the tree and sparks, and it's like, 'No! This is not good,'" said June Johnson.

The trees and utility pole narrowly missed Johnson's home, but not her neighbors

"We've got two holes in the ceiling, one upstairs and one downstairs, probably going to have to replace the roof," said Anthony Gallo.





Crews spent the afternoon assessing the damage on the 500 block of Route 30 in Haddon Heights.

Utility workers shut off electricity and gas as the pole remains leaning on power lines.

"Somebody could have got hurt, luckily no one did," said Gallo. "Now we're without power--quarantined without power."

PSE&G tells residents the earliest they'll get their power back is Wednesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercamden countyweatherstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Freeze Warning Wednesday Morning
Meteorologist Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11
Meteorologist Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6
Preparing for strong storms during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Gov. Murphy tours new Atlantic City medical pop up site
Firefighters battle blaze at Quakertown restaurant
Senate approves $500B virus aid deal; sends to House
Eagles, Lurie to make $1M in donations to help Philly
AccuWeather: Freeze Warning Wednesday Morning
Pa. stay home order extended, businesses disappointed
Show More
Girl, 4, shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
PHOTOS: Signs and scenes from Harrisburg protest to "Re-open PA"
Philly's free student meal program shifts to one day per week
Will Smith chats with Dr. Fauci about COVID-19
NJ Transit adding thousands of bus trips to schedule
More TOP STORIES News