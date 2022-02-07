PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the winner of eight Tony Awards, and this Wednesday, 'Hadestown' is coming to the Kimmel Cultural Center.
The much-anticipated Broadway hit stars an Ardmore, Pennsylvania native who is about to make her debut at the Academy of Music.
It's a "pinch me" moment for Bex Odorisio, who plays one of the "Fates."
The Lower Merion High School graduate saw her first show, 'West Side Story,' at the Academy of Music when she was in the 3rd grade.
She says this is a very full-circle moment for her.
"I have never performed on that stage," Odorisio says. "It's my time. My parents will be there with bells on and some of my high school friends from my drama club are getting together on a field trip to come and see me and hopefully, some teachers will too."
Odorisio performed with Lower Merion Players in her early years.
'Hadestown' merges two mythic tales: Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. Here, they meet for a haunting and hopeful dance with fate.
'It's set against the backdrop of New Orleans jazz and American roots," Odorisio says. " It's kind of like a musical and a parade and party all mushed together."
'Hadestown' opens February 8 and runs through February 20.
Odorisio tells me she's thrilled to be home and can't wait to visit some of her favorite Ardmore spots.
Click here for ticket information.
Ardmore actress takes the stage in 'Hadestown' at Kimmel Cultural Campus
It's a "pinch me" moment for Bex Odorisio, who plays one of the "Fates" in "Hadestown."
MUSICAL
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News