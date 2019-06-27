78-year-old Hainesport man accused of stealing $2.5 million for employer

HAINESPORT TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 78-year-old man from Hainesport Township, Burlington County, has been charged with stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer.Charles Esposito allegedly stole from Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope.The company makes supplies for products and services to close in a structure under construction. This includes fabricated glass, architectural hardware and architectural metal systems. The company has operations in 32 countries.Esposito surrendered to police and is free on his own recognizance.