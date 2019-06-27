78-year-old Hainesport man accused of stealing $2.5 million for employer

HAINESPORT TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A 78-year-old man from Hainesport Township, Burlington County, has been charged with stealing more than $2.5 million from his employer.

Charles Esposito allegedly stole from Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope.

The company makes supplies for products and services to close in a structure under construction. This includes fabricated glass, architectural hardware and architectural metal systems. The company has operations in 32 countries.

Esposito surrendered to police and is free on his own recognizance.
Related topics:
crimenew jersey news
