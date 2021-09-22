Many Haitian migrants camped at Texas border town are being released in US, officials say

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11033876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The U.S. is flying Haitians camped in a Texas border town back to their homeland and blocking others from crossing the border from Mexico in a massive show of force that signals the beginning of what could be one of America's swiftest, large-scale expulsions of migrants or refugees in decades.