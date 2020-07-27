FYI Philly

Step inside Hakim's Bookstore, Philly's first and oldest African-American bookstore

Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest African-American bookstore in Philadelphia, and one of the first on the East Coast.
By Natalie Jason
Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest African-American bookstore in Philadelphia, and one of the first on the East Coast.

Founder Dawud Hakim opened the shop back in 1959 to educate people on the history and accomplishments of African Americans.

Their stacks are rich in titles new and old, across genres like children's, biographies, religion and more.

In the days following the death of George Floyd, current owner -- and daughter of the founder -- Yvonne Blake saw a surge in sales of books on African-American history and civil rights.
6abc's End Racism Now Resource Page
6abc is committed to supporting the Black community in the fight for equality. Here are some local resources and black-owned businesses to help aid the cause of racial equality.

She continues her father's legacy sixty-one years later and is proud of how his work has come full circle.

Founder Dawud Hakim in the doorway of his bookstore in West Philadelphia.


Hakim's Bookstore | Online orders | Facebook Instagram
210 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139
215-474-9495
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswest philadelphiabooksfyi phillyblack historyafrican americans
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
All the places featured on the Nov. 1 FYI Philly
Mother and Son Serving Up Sicilian Favorites in West Chester
Arts, music and sustainability come together at Sunflower Philly
Watch FYI Philly's Halloween Special: Things to do while staying socially distant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia prepares for 'avalanche' of mail-in ballots
'Voter Express' takes Philly voters to polls for free
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
5 injured, 3 critically, after multi-car crash on NJ turnpike
Fire rips through South Jersey home
Philadelphia foregoes curfew for Halloween
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
Show More
AccuWeather: Afternoon Rain, Breezy and Chilly Today
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured: Police
30-year-old man shot, killed in East Germantown: Police
53-year-old man shot twice, listed in critical condition: Police
More TOP STORIES News