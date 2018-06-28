Half-naked man causes disturbance at Atlanta airport

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man accused of sprinting shirtless toward a jet at Atlanta's airport and jumping on the wing.It happened Tuesday on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.The man reportedly scaled a fence, jumped on the wing of a plane, and pounded on the windows.The airport says despite the chaotic scene, there were no disruptions to any flights.The man has been charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.------