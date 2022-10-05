Philadelphia's only community darkroom sheds light on film photography hobbyists

"The Halide Project is all about bringing photographers together to learn something new, hone a skill, or meet someone new in the hobby," said a volunteer.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Film photographers rejoice. Philadelphia now has an inclusive, low-cost space for aspiring photographers to hone their craft.

The Halide Project has opened a community darkroom at 1627 N. 2nd Street in Kensington.

Adam Schachner is a board member of The Halide Project and volunteers his time running the darkroom.

"The Halide Project is all about bringing photographers together to learn something new, hone a skill, or meet someone new in the hobby," he said.

The idea is that film photography has a costly barrier to entry for many, and by offering a pay-what-you-can darkroom they hope to inspire more people to take up the art form.

To take pictures and buy film and develop with chemicals and space, these costs can all add up. This space aims to bring as many new people into the art form as possible. They simply ask those interested to take an orientation class first.

They'll offer free classes, an extensive donated camera library, help from darkroom monitors and training seminars.

Film photography is back in fashion due to people like Elijah Dreuitt, a college grad living in the area. He now serves as a darkroom monitor for new members.

"For me patience is a virtue. We live in a very instant gratitude society with social media, film slows things down. I've got rolls of film from years ago when I develop them I'm like, whoa! I can't believe I got that shot," he said.

The new all-volunteer-run darkroom provides tools, teachers and time to any aspiring photographer from beginner to professional.

Every piece of equipment has been donated to the non-profit and they hope to begin lending out cameras for free to residents soon.