Basketball Hall of Famer and Sixers star Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor: NBA

HOUSTON -- Former Sixers star and basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced on Saturday.

Mutombo has been one of the NBA's global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.

He also appeared with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at an event in the Congo, Mutombo's native country, in August.

"He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment," Mutombo's family said in a statement distributed by the NBA.

"Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes."

The family did not release any other details, including what prompted the tumor being discovered.

"We know he will approach this challenge with the same determination and grit that have made him a legend on and off the court," Atlanta Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said.

The 56-year-old spent 18 seasons in the NBA, playing for Denver, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, New York and the then-New Jersey Nets. The 7-foot-2 center out of Georgetown was an eight-time All-Star, four-time defensive player of the year, and three-time All-NBA selection, and went into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after averaging 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for his career.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.