Philadelphia community trying to save Hallahan High School

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several hundred people attended a prayer vigil Tuesday night, showing support in hopes of saving Hallahan High School.The vigil was held outside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia.From there, the group walked to the Art Museum steps and cheered when the sign on the PECO building flashed the message "Support Hallahan High School."Hallahan was the first all-girls Catholic school in the country.The Archdiocese announced it will shut down Hallahan at the end of the school year. The archdiocese blames dwindling enrollment as a key factor to the closure."It's very difficult to support what the families need in terms of financial aid, robust academic offering," said Irene Hannah, CEO of Faith and Future last month.