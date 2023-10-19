FYI Philly's guide to scary good Halloween fun, eats around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Christie Ileto and Alicia Vitarelli find fright-filled fun in the city, screamers in the suburbs and a historic trick-or-treat staple.

Viktor Kane haunts Manayunk at Lincoln Mill Haunted House

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is back for its second season with more scares for a screaming good time.

The Manayunk haunt has taken over the former home of Mad River and is using the space to raise awareness to the floods from Hurricane Ida that damaged the neighborhood.

The story revolves around Viktor Kane, the old textile mill owner and his tormented past.

The building was a former textile mill in the 1860s but the truth gets a little Halloween treatment after that.

The space is designed with state-of-the-art animatronics and more than three dozen actors raising goosebumps every step of the way.

4100 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19127

Fright Factory in its 23rd year of haunting visitors in South Philly

South Philadelphia Fright Factory is designed to be disorienting right out of the gate with a pitch black passageway you have to feel your way through.

And there's a good chance you'll get blasted with an air cannon.

From total darkness, you enter into a derelict factory, a labyrinth of eerie corridors with scary creatures popping out at every turn.

The factory leads to an asylum known as the South Side Auditorium, a place where inmates rule and madness reigns.

There are cool sets, props and animatronics but CEO Frank Procopio says it's the actors that put the fright in Fright Factory.

The Travel Channel dubbed the place one of the scariest Halloween attractions in America.

The 25,000-square-foot haunt is set in an old factory that was empty for years.

There's a creepy bathroom guy who may ask you to scrub his back and a swamp that makes you feel like you're actually walking through water.

The Unholy Sanctuary is the final fright, and the last room spurs visitors to run for their lives.

The whole walkthrough experience is about 30 minutes of tense fear, quicker we're told if you run.

And most people run and scream -- a lot.

2200 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Ski Mountain turns into Scream Mountain for Halloween

Spring Mountain is known for snowy fun, skiing and tubing.

But this time of year, the screams coming from the mountain are a little more terrifying.

The Montgomery County ski resort has been converted into a haunted hill with a three-part journey for Halloween.

It starts with a chair lift overlooking the scenes and listening to the screams.

Brave visitors walk through haunted woods with live actors popping out at every twist and turn.

Then a haunted tractor ride with interactive scares along the way.

You can cap off the visit with food, drink and live music in the courtyard.

The Haunt is live through Sunday, October 29.

757 Spring Mount Road, Spring Mount, PA 19478

This Jersey town officially changes name to Monsterville every October

Merchantville is a small town that makes Halloween a big deal.

There is an ordinance on the books that officially changes the name of the town to Monsterville every year for the month of October.

Halloween events fill the town calendar, and everyone from the residents to the mayor gets involved.

House decorations are over the top as homes compete to win the Golden Broomstick.

Children attend Spooky Story Time every week, and people who participate in the Zombie Run 5K tend to do the run in costume.

New this year is a costume ball for adults, and trick-or-treaters from neighboring towns join residents to hit the town on Halloween, when Merchantville closes the streets to vehicles for the big night.

1 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville, NJ 08109

856-662-2474

True Crime Trolley Tour is a psychological, Halloween thriller

Dubbed Bad Things Happen in Philly, the true crime trolley tour starts and ends at Craft Hall on Delaware Avenue.

The first stop is Washington Square, a former potters field, first for African Americans and then for Patriot soldiers in the Revolutionary War.

As you pass Ben Franklin's grave, City Hall, Logan Square (which used to be house a gallows for public executions), The Penitentiary and the Whispering Wall at Fairmount Park, you'll hear stories of some of the city's most infamous serial killers.

The tour, led by Founding Footsteps Founder Tours Tim McAleer, includes video clips so you can actually hear from a number of convicted murderers.

Live musicians offer a Halloween-themed singalong break from the horror and gore, and it's BYOB.

On the tour, McAleer offers a different way to learn about some of Philadelphia's most disturbing true crimes.

The Bad Things Happen in Philly trolley tour lasts just under 2 hours, and it's one of 6 experiences McAleer offers, including the uber-popular Christmas lights tour.

He plans to launch a mob history tour in February.

302 Arch St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106

Lancaster welcomes The Coffin Bar just in time for Halloween

The Coffin Bar is the newest addition to The Spring House Brewing Company in Lancaster City.

The restaurant has a black interior and a coffin-shaped bar with real coffin pieces throughout the restaurant.

Owner Scott Richardson noticed the shape of the bar resembled a coffin in early development of the restaurant and came up with the name The Coffin Bar.

The Spring House branding has a history of dark arts and you can find religious artifacts from local churches inside.

Opening just in time for Halloween, the restaurant is a year-round dining experience.

They have a unique menu filled with Squid Ink Pasta, Devil's Lettuce Salad, Fried Goat Cheese Balls and a Chicken Katsu Sandwich.

Halloween specialty drinks are also available called the Trick or Treat and the Beet Red drink inspired by a red beet egg.

Spring House Brewing Company makes award-winning beers like Neon Creep and a pumpkin beer called Brains.

The Coffin Bar is a family-friendly restaurant and transitions into a bar setting after 8 pm only permitting ages 21 and over to enter.

On Halloween weekend, employees will be dressed in their best Halloween costumes.

30 W Lemon Street Lancaster, PA 17603

Peanut Chews has been Philly-made for more than 100 years

Peanut Chews is a beloved Halloween treat has a rich Philadelphia history.

Since 1917, Goldenberg's Peanut Chews have been made in the City of Brotherly Love.

Localish takes a tour of the plant that produces more than a million bite-sized candies a week and gets even busier during the Halloween season.

The candy started as a war ration for troops because of its high protein ingredients.

Some might say it was the original energy bar.

Since then it has become a favorite Philadelphia export, still made in a Northeast Philadelphia factory as it has been for more than 100 years.

There are two flavors, Original Dark and Milk Chocolate.

They come in bite-size snacks or in bars.

The Goldenberg's family sold the business to Just Born Quality Confections and the work has continued with a team of more than 30 workers in the Philadelphia plant cranking out an iconic Philadelphia flavor.

Walnut Street Theatre's 215th season kicks off with 'Elvis - A Musical Revolution'

Elvis - A Musical Revolution is making its Philadelphia premiere at the Walnut Street Theatre.

"It's a really cool character to embody," says Lucas Pastrana, who plays Elvis Presley. "One of the most iconic things about Elvis was his look and his style."

And of course, the music is also iconic. Pastrana says many of Elvis' classic songs are performed in the musical, like "That's All Right, Mama," "Jailhouse Rock," and "Love Me Tender."

The show starts in 1968, right before Elvis performs his comeback special.

Pivotal moments in Elvis' life are portrayed through flashbacks.

And that includes his relationship with his manager, Colonel Parker.

Pastrana says Parker thinks more about "financial gain" than being a passionate fan of Elvis' music.

Jenna Pastuszek plays Dixie Locke Emmons, who she describes as Elvis' first serious girlfriend.

That same actress also takes on the iconic role of Priscilla Presley.

"Lucas is a dreamboat," says Pastuszek. "So I hope audiences come and have fun."

Elvis - A Musical Revolution runs through November 5 at the Walnut Street Theatre.

Elvis - A Musical Revolution

Walnut Street Theatre

825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107