Halloween decorations targeted by thieves in Pennsport

"What would somebody want with a pumpkin or a plant? It just seems like a really weird thing to steal," one homeowner said.

John Paul Image
ByJohn Paul WPVI logo
Monday, October 9, 2023 9:54PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thieves targeted a neighborhood in the Pennsport section of Philadelphia, looking for Halloween decorations.

"The only thing that was taken was plants and decorations for Halloween," said Dave Venanzi, who had some of his decorations stolen from his home on Ellsworth Street.

Doorbell video shared with 6abc shows two men loading flowers and pumpkins into the back of a pickup truck and driving off.

Several neighbors reported that their decorations had been stolen.

"What would somebody want with a pumpkin or a plant? It just seems like a really weird thing to steal, especially since I had a package out here and they left that alone," said Venanzi.

One neighbor called police but she said an officer never responded to take a report.

