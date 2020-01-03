Hand rejuvenation treatments catching on, say area plastic surgeons

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many women have procedures to take years off their face or body, but their hands can still give away their age.
Hand rejuvenation treatments to change that are becoming a growing trend in the Philadelphia area.
Cathy Priore says her hands started looking older than the rest of her body.
"The thinning of the skin, the volume loss and the veins, the veins bothers me a little bit," she said.
Twana Miller, owner of A-List Skin and Lash Lounge says it's a common complaint she hears from clients.
"You know they get work done on the face, they get fillers, they get Botox. But they can never get the hands to match the face," Miller said.
So she teamed up with cosmetic surgeon Dr. Raphael Gabay to offer hand rejuvenation.
It uses Radiesse filler for the hands.
"So it's the same material that we use to inject the cheeks, the lip and the nasal labial folds," he said.
Radiesse was the first facial filler that was also FDA-approved for the hands.
For Cathy, Dr. Gabay is treating what he calls valleys.
The filler is mixed with a numbing agent, injected into the low areas, and then spread out to make hands appear fuller and younger.
Cathy said it was painless.
Results are immediate and last six months to a year.
"I can see the difference and I like it," said Cathy.
It costs about $1,000 to do both hands.
In 2018, Restylane, a hyaluronic acid filler, was also approved by the FDA for use in hands.
