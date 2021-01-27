FDA

Hand sanitizers from Mexico given FDA 'import alert' due to methanol risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking a careful look at alcohol-based hand sanitizers coming from Mexico.

The federal agency has placed these products on a countrywide "import alert," CNN reported.

They say some of the products have been labeled as containing ethanol, but they tested positive for methanol.

Officials note that methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in hand sanitizer in the U.S.

RELATED: 87 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

According to the FDA, the substance, also known as wood alcohol, can be toxic if it is absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life-threatening if ingested.

The agency says sanitizers from Mexico will remain on the import alert list until they review the products' safety.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmexicofdacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
FDA
FDA approves syringes to extract an extra dose from COVID vaccine vials
FDA expanding dry food recall after 70+ pets have died
Weis recalls ice cream sold in Pa., NJ, Del. due to possible pieces of metal
FDA gives warning on tests supplied to city testing sites
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boy, 12, facing charges in sister's accidental shooting death
Apple urging iPhone users to update operating systems
NBA Hall of Famer's daughter jumps into action after brewery blast
Philly schools to announce plans for students' return for first time since March
AccuWeather: Not As Cold Today
Dorney Park vaccination site opens Wednesday, appointments only
Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic
Show More
Schilling asks to be removed from HOF list after finishing short
The strange but true reason why GameStop's stock keeps surging
January becomes deadliest month for COVID in US
How to slim down your inbox before Google storage limits
U.S. billionaires have grown $1.1 trillion richer during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News